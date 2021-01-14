Tom “Shanty” Reidinger, who died last month (Dec. 5) at 92, lived a happy life, for Tom was a cheerful person. His progressive nature and abundant generosity embraced many causes. Street smart, confident and perpetually sociable, Tom’s occasional playful vocal barbs were received in the same good humor with which they were given. Possessing an instinctive sense, he successfully parlayed his congenial gifts in the heavy equipment industry. Long overdue, he became the oldest inductee in the UW-Eau Claire Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
While a child, Tom lost an eye when another youngster poked him with a stick. But that tragedy did not deter Tom’s remarkable development.
A running back on offense and safety on defense, Reidinger played a vital role in the football Blugolds’ 1948 State College Conference Championship.
Regarding the 1948 championship season, my memory preserves a hint of Tom’s competitive nature. It was August, hot and humid, and coach Ade Olson was taking it easy on us the first day of practice a couple weeks before classes started. Tom wanted contact action immediately, asserting, “I’m ready to scrimmage right now!”
In the first game of the season he scored the only touchdown of the game, going 15 yards for the score after taking a lateral from Warren Buckli.
The following week at Stevens Point, Tom caught a four-yard toss from fullback Jack Perkins and scored the first touchdown of the game. He set up the final touchdown by taking a lateral and running to the 2; a “Pinky” Schaaf to Ade Washburn pass capped the Blugolds’ 13-7 win.
When Tom limped into the shower after the Point game, an ugly bruise extending laterally down his right hip became grotesquely visible. The injury negated his appearance in the next week’s battle with La Crosse.
Still feeling the effects from his damaged hip, Tom played a significant role in the conference showdown between the Blugolds and previously undefeated Milwaukee. Late in the second quarter, he ran 20 yards to the Blugold 41. Less than a minute remained when Tom corralled Jim Simon’s toss on Milwaukee’s 30-yard line, setting up a Simon to Funk touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the half, which initiated a 13-6 Blugold victory.
Acting on a whim 59 years later, Tom and four former ’48 Blugold teammates attended the Blugolds’ second-round playoff game at Bethel University on Nov. 24, 2007. A tradition was birthed.
Reidinger, 1948 football captain Sam Young, George Pathos, Bob “Pinky” Schaaf, and I traveled to River Falls, Nov. 12, 2011, to watch the Blugolds close out the season at the college where we had clinched the 1948 State Conference title. Starting the trip, none of us knew we would be talking to the team after the game in a pre-arranged meeting. Alternately, the aging old-timers addressed the squad. The kneeling Blugold players’ grins widened into broad smiles and laughter when Tom imparted his droll message.
During the decade, our group journeyed yearly to various out-of-town Blugold games; hook-ups with George Pathos, who died in 2015, heightened our bond. Regular offseason visits with Sam Young wove a cherished part of the engaging mosaic. Occasionally observing Tom’s labored ambulation, I knew there must have been times he was hurting. But we never heard Tom complain.
Tom treasured his family; he often recalled the experiences he and his late beloved wife, Jocelyn, enjoyed. He related that while they were in high school, Joss told him, “Remember, you are my boyfriend.” Additionally, his colorful descriptions of various encounters with teammates and others constantly entertained us.
Some people may wonder if re-connecting with folks from a bygone era is worth the time and effort. But I’ll bet it vastly exceeds the price, especially when someone like Tom is involved.
Weiss, of Eau Claire, is a retired dentist and freelance writer.