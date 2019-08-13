Under construction since mid-June, work is progressing on an Eau Claire road that serves as a main route between the city’s south side and both UW-Eau Claire and downtown. Some intersections along the nearly mile-long State Street project will open and close at different times, but the route as a whole will remain under construction into early November. Top: A new roundabout has been built at the Lexington Avenue intersection at the top of the State Street hill. Above: Jesse Jones, foreground, and George Frazier of Menomonie-based Pember Companies stamp concrete around the roundabout on Tuesday. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.