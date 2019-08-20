SHELL LAKE -- Bluegrass band Pert Near Sandstone will perform for the Music at the Shed Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Potter’s Shed, 260 Industrial Blvd.
The band, which recently completed a European tour, features Nate Sipe, Kevin Kniebel, J Lenz, Justin Bruhn and Matt Cartier.
Pert Near Sandstone followed their debut record with four critically acclaimed albums -- No Depression hailed them as "stellar," the Minneapolis Star Tribune praised their songs as "masterfully and jubilantly plucked," and The Current described their live performances as "a frenzied string shredding spree that takes audiences under its spell."
The band has performed in prestigious settings such as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and "A Prairie Home Companion," and they've shared bills with Trampled By Turtles, Del McCoury, and Yonder Mountain String Band, among others.
Pizza, dessert, beer and wine are available when the doors open at 6 p.m., and music starts with Chad Costner taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door and in advance at thePottersShed.com. For more information call 800-850-8880.