Police were asked to keep an eye open for an adult male whose guardians were hospitalized.
Aug. 24
Officers cleared a building after a door was observed to be open.
Officers responded to a request from another agency to check for a man with active warrants. The suspect was not found.
Aug. 25
An officer responded to a report of a man in possible need of medical assistance.
An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle.
An officer arrested a woman with a warrant from Barron County.
Aug. 26
Officer responded to a report of yelling from an apartment.
Police officers assisted with transportation of a woman by Price County Ambulance services.
An officer responded to the Price County Jail for assistance with a suspect being brought in for booking.
An officer assisted with a search for a driver who reportedly displayed a gun toward another driver.
Aug. 27
Officers responded to a report of a traffic accident.
An officer assisted EMS personnel with an elderly male having difficulty breathing.
Officers assisted after sheriff’s deputies found narcotics during a traffic stop.
Aug. 28
Officers assisted with a traffic stop that found illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Officers responded to assist with a rollover accident on Highway H.
An officer cited several juveniles for underage drinking.
Aug. 29
Officers responded to a report of a power pole on fire. Multiple agencies responded and the power company repaired the equipment.
An officer responded to a report of a domestic violence incident. Investigation showed it did not meet legal requirements for an arrest and the parties were separated. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.
An officer stopped a vehicle for a cracked windshield and no seat belt.