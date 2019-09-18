Photographer Tom Jones will give an artist talk from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The talk, which is free, is related to his exhibit "Through the Lens of the First Nations People," which runs through Oct. 6 at Pablo Center.
Jones is an assistant professor of photography at UW-Madison. He received his Master of Fine Arts in photography and a Master of Arts in museum studies from Columbia College in Chicago.
Jones’ photographs examine identity and geographic place with an emphasis on the experience of American Indian communities. He is interested in the way that American Indian material culture is represented through popular/commodity culture, including architecture, advertising and self-representation.
He continues to work on an ongoing photographic essay on the contemporary life of his tribe, the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. He is critically assessing the romanticized representation of native peoples in photography through the re-examination of historic pictures taken by white photographers. This reassessment questions the assumptions about identity within the American Indian culture by non-natives and Natives alike.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-492-0240.