Portugal Soccer

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez watches Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during a Portugal soccer team training session in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Portugal will play Liechtenstein Thursday in a Euro 2024 qualifying match in Lisbon, the first game under the new team head coach Roberto Martinez. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

 Armando Franca

It’s a new era for Portugal as it begins European Championship qualifying under a new coach and with Cristiano Ronaldo far away from soccer’s biggest stadiums.

Portugal starts its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home against Liechtenstein in Group J on Thursday, with Roberto Martínez debuting as coach and Ronaldo still in the squad.

