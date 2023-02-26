MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Julie Pospisilova scored 25 points and Wisconsin made 12 of 14 free throws in the final two minutes to upset No. 12 Michigan 78-70 on Sunday to close the Big Ten regular season.

Maty Wilke added 15 points, Serah Williams 14 and Avery LaBarbera 12 with eight rebounds for the Badgers (11-19, 6-12), who secured the No. 10 seed for the league tournament and avoided a first-round game on Wednesday for the first time. Pospisilova was 3 for 3 behind the arc and had six rebounds, five assists and two steals in her final home game.

