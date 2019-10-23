Postmodern Jukebox will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The performance is part of the group's international tour.
Postmodern Jukebox bring a full band with a cast of favorite singers and surprises.
The group performs hits from artists such as Panic at the Disco!, Sia, Goyte, and Aerosmith reimagined in styles such as brass band, vintage country and 1960s girl group. Soulful and glamorous, come see the past and present collide with style. Check out this show before it swings out of town.
Tickets range from $35.50 to $65.50 and are available at pablocenter.org or 715-832-ARTS (2787).