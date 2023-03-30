APTOPIX Spain Drought Catalonia

Local residents take part in a procession carrying a replica of the Our Lady of the Torrents, a virgin historically associated with drought, in l'Espunyola, north of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Farmers and parishioners gathered Sunday at the small hermitage of l'Espunyola, a rural village in Catalonia, to attend a mass asking the local virgin Our Lady of the Torrents for rain. Prayers and hymns were offered to ask for divine intervention in solving the earthly crisis. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

 Emilio Morenatti

L'ESPUNYOLA, Spain (AP) — When Josep Altarriba looks across his parched fields, the Spanish farmer can't remember a time of such widespread drought in Catalonia. If it doesn't rain in the next two weeks, he says there's little chance of saving the harvest.

What can be done? For the mountain villagers of L'Espunyola, the answer is divine intervention.