Despite two goals early in the game, RAM hockey fell 6-2 to the Amery Warriors Monday. This breaks RAM’s 3-game win streak and now puts them 6-4 in the Middle Border Conference and boosts Amery to 7-4.
The Warriors started out with aggressive gameplay, racking up a penalty in the second minute. They racked up two more penalties in the first, totaling six minutes in the box, at one point playing 3-on-5 with two players in the box.
RAM took advantage of the third penalty play and a goal from Tristan Gardner put RAM ahead 1-0. On the assist were Dallen Robinson and Evan Gustafson.
This goal set the team in motion, and their offense picked up speed.
With only fifteen seconds left in the first, a goal from Evan Eckes set RAM ahead 2-0.
The Warriors answered back with less than two seconds left, bringing the score to 2-1 at the end of the first.
The Warriors kept up that intensity into the second period. Vincent Green took advantage of a power play opportunity in the third minute, tying up the score 2-2.
Amery’s Cayden Meyer followed that goal up only a few minutes later with an unassisted goal, bringing the Warriors up 3-2.
The RAM defense couldn’t hold off the Warriors in the last five minutes of the second, and Stuart Hellie and Michael Kelly each racked up a goal for Amery, increasing their lead 5-2.
At the top of the third period, tensions were high and both teams stepped on the ice with an aggressive foot forward. The Warriors took a penalty for high sticking in the seventh minute. About a minute and a half after that, RAM took a penalty for slashing, playing 4-on-4 hockey.
Only 32 seconds later, RAM racked up another penalty, this time for hooking, and with Amery at full strength, the teams played 5-on-3.
RAM killed off both power plays in an impressive feat for the defense and goalie Alex Erickson. Erickson racked up 54 saves in the game, 24 of which were in the third period alone.
With 3:16 left, RAM picked up another penalty, giving the Warriors another power play opportunity.
Maxwell Mike took the puck to the net for his second goal of the night and the final goal for the Warriors, bringing the final score up to 6-2.
Both teams had 6 penalties and spent 12 minutes in the box each. Amery had 60 shots on goal and RAM had 43.
The Warriors are slated to take on the Northwest Icemen in Barron Thursday night at 7 p.m.
RAM is set to host the Minnehaha Academy Friday in Altoona. Puck drop is 7 p.m.