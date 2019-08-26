This year, we want to hear your opinion.
Each week, readers can pick who they think will win each of our local games on the prep football slate here on LeaderTelegram.com. The results will be posted alongside our reporter predictions in the Thursday prep football preview section of the Leader-Telegram. The crowd went 16-9 in the first week of polling.
So, make your voice heard, share to your friends and show your school pride this football season!
La Crosse Central (1-0) at Eau Claire Memorial (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
La Crosse Central, coming off a 60-21 victory against Eau Claire North, bested Eau Claire Memorial 44-12 last season. The Old Abes beat La Crosse Logan 47-22 in Week 1.
Holmen (1-0) at Menomonie (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Menomonie, coming off a strong second half in a 34-10 win against Lake Mills, beat Holmen 19-7 last season. Holmen bested Chippewa Falls 27-7 last week.
Regis (1-0) at Fall Creek (0-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Regis bested Fall Creek 42-7 last year and beat Cadott 57-0 last week. The Crickets are coming off a 41-6 loss to Neillsville/Granton.
St, Croix Central (1-0) at Elk Mound (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
St. Croix Central, last year's state Division 4 runner-up, beat the Mounders 49-7 last year. The Panthers beat Durand 41-6 last week, while Elk Mound bested Cochrane-Fountain City 40-0.
Baldwin-Woodville (0-1) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Baldwin-Woodville is coming off a 26-12 loss to Edgar, while G-E-T beat West Salem 14-6 last week. The two schools have not played each other in recent years.
La Crosse Logan (0-1) at Eau Claire North (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Eau Claire North, coming off a 60-21 loss to La Crosse Central, fell to La Crosse Logan 49-0 last season. Logan was defeated by Eau Claire Memorial 47-22 last week.
Chippewa Falls (0-1) at Medford (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Chi-Hi bested Medford, 35-8, last season but is coming off a 27-7 loss to Holmen. Medford beat another Big Rivers foe last week, downing Rice Lake 14-0.