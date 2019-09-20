Elk Mound football got another 200-yard performance on the ground from Blaze Todd, who this time amassed 248 yards and five touchdowns, as the Mounders earned their second Dunn-St. Croix victory with a 41-14 win against Durand. Todd’s longest touchdown runs were for 63 yards in the first and 34 in the second.
Elk Mound got out to a 35-0 lead at the break before Durand had its first answer, a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Biesterveld to Kadin O’Keefe. Biesterveld threw for 171 yards on the night, while O’Keefe accumulated 90.
Avery Kaanta also surpassed 100 yards for the Mounders, rushing for 107 and a score.
Eau Claire Memorial 33, Chippewa Falls 21: The Old Abes were tested, trailing 21-20 after a 67-yard touchdown throw from Hayden Goodman, but pulled away in the second half thanks to a pair of scores from Ethan Van Grunsven.
Complete stats were not provided to the Leader-Telegram by press time.
Mondovi 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0: Tanner Marsh ran for four touchdowns, the most electric going for 44 yards in the third quarter, while the Buffaloes defense continued its shutout streak.
Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12: Six different players found the back of the endzone as the Blackhawks remained undefeated both overall and in the Heart O’North. Isaiah LeGesse ran in for two scores and passed for 19 yards, while Colton Buchli rushed for 65 yards to lead the ground game.
The Blackhawks scored the first four touchdowns of the game, kicked off by Leif Iverson’s 4-yard run. LaGesse scored twice on runs of 14 and 1 yards and passed a 13-yard score to Dalton Grambo to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
Spring Valley 45, Glenwood City 8: Aaron Borgerding had some role in every Cardinal scoring play, thanks to his role kicking PATs, as he threw for one touchdown and passed for three in the Cardinals’ one-sided victory.
He finished with 54 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving. Nate Fesenmaier ran for 68 yards, and the Cardinals got touchdowns on returns from Brenden Williams and Carter Deppa.
Augusta 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6: The Beavers scored all the points they would need in the first quarter on a Traven Fabian 1-yard run and 2-point conversion. Melrose-Mindoro had a chance to tie in the third after Ethan Stanton went 89 yards on a return but failed to best the Augusta defense on a 2-point running attempt.
Fabian rushed for 61 yards overall, but it was Camron Stenson who led the Beavers with 76.
Colfax 34, Boyceville 14: The Vikings got out to a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Noah Albright, one to Hunter Reback and one to Trey Hovde, and a 1-yard run by Zach Rindy. Hovde ran for 129 yards, while Harmon nearly got to the 100-yard plateau with 91.
Connof Sempf threw for 194 yards for Boyceville, while Brandon Sempf ran for 68.
Chequamegon 60, McDonell 14: The Macks led 14-12 in the second quarter but were unable to hold off their tough opponent and dropped to 2-2 on the year. Tanner Opsal threw for 162 yards and ran for 87 yards, scoring a touchdown each way. Kendren Gullo had eight catches for 133 yards and a score.
Colby 59, Fall Creek 0: The Hornets bounced back from a non-conference loss against Spring Valley last week by staying undefeated in Cloverbelt action. Gavino Lopez ran for 77 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Klement ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns as Colby held the Crickets to 89 yards of total offense.
Brock Laube threw for 25 yards for the Crickets, while Zachri Youngquist led the rushing unit with 18 yards.
Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20: The Cardinals kept with Abbotsford in the second half, with each team scoring 12, but couldn’t dig itself out of a 24-8 halftime hole. The second quarter was particularly successful for the Falcons, who scored 18 points on three touchdown runs from Cade Faber.
Thorp’s Zander Rockow scored all three of the Cardinals’ touchdowns, two on long rushes (52 and 58 yards) and one on a 50-yard pass from quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer. Rockow finished with 95 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving, Two Abbotsford rushers surpassed 100 yards in Dalton Feddick and Ty Faltesiek.
Blair-Taylor 49, Independence/Gilmanton 0: The Wildcats rolled to a victory thanks largely to the work on the ground from Matthew Brandenburg, who rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts.
He helped Blair-Taylor get out to a 14-0 lead early thanks to a 66-yard scamper, the Wildcats’ longest scoring play of the evening. Cain Fremsrad threw for two touchdowns and 135 yards, with Matthew Waldera catching two of his six completions for 59 yards and a score.
Wyatt Kuerschner led the Indees with 19 yards on the ground.
Baldwin-Woodville 35, Osceola 7: Isiah Randall rushed for 137 yards as Baldwin-Woodville ended the game on a 35-0 run that kicked off in the second quarter. Ross Roemhild, who scored a pair of touchdowns, kicked off the offense halfway through the second with a 1-yard run. From there it was all Blackhawks as the team also got touchdowns from Zach Nilssen, Jacob Lindquist and Randall.