Ryan Johnson went 4 for 4 in Eleva-Strum's 13-3 victory over Alma Center Lincoln. Quinton Schiefelbein and Diego Gutierrez each collected a pair of hits and combined for three RBIs while Kaleb Hillestad threw five innings allowing just three runs.
Regis 10, Ellsworth 0 (5 inn.): Andrew Milner allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings for the Ramblers.
Altoona 12, Somerset 8: Jake Varsho clubbed a homer in a four RBI, 2 for 4 afternoon for Altoona.
Hudson 3, Wausau East 2: Jack Erickson went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Hudson.
Cadott 9, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4: Wyatt Viegot, Brock Flater and Nelson Wahl combined for four RBIs and all collected multiple hits for Cadott.
Spooner 15, Barron 3: (5 inn): The Golden Bears jumped out to a two run lead, but couldn't keep Spooner down.
Melrose-Mindoro 9, Whitehall 2: Brandon Herman and Sam Brouillet both went 2 for 3 for the Norse.
Independence/Gilmanton 10, Blair-Taylor 1 (5 inn): Sam Killian surrendered just one run over five innings while striking out 13 for Independence/Gilmanton.
Girls soccer
Regis 5, Melrose-Mindoro 1: Teryn Karlstad scored all five of Regis' goals. Alison Haag assisted on two of them.
Osseo-Fairchild 17, Arcadia 14