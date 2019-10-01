Johnny Xiong scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute as Eau Claire North boys soccer secured a 2-1 home victory against Big Rivers rival Menomonie.
Joshua Jahn scored the first Husky goal in the 43rd minute, but Mustangs’ Gabe Trunnier equalized just one minute later. Jahn helped North answer again, notching the assist on Xiong’s difference-making tally.
Ayden White made five saves for North in the winning effort.
Rice Lake 2, River Falls 2: These two strong Big Rivers squad played to a draw in River Falls.
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1: Sami Perlberg had eight kills and 16 digs while Maddie Gardow and Theresa Nichols each had six kills in Chi-Hi’s come-from-behind win. Wisconsin Rapids took the first set by two points but the Cards roared back to win the final three 25-15, 25-18, 25-11.
Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 1: The Crickets earned their 28th victory of the year thanks to an 11-kill, 3-block performance from Gianna Vollrath. Catelyn Schulz added 20 assists and four aces, while Abigail Bell had 24 digs.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0: The Lancers, an honorable mention in the state-wide poll, rolled to a 25-8, 25-23, 25-14 victory. Annie and Erica Oster each had 10 kills while Faith Kazemba had 15 digs and four aces.
Colfax 3, Mondovi 0: Rachel Scharlau and Samantha Pretasky each had ten kills as the Vikings earned a victory in straight sets, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13.
Winona 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Old Abes won the second and third sets but fell in a close 15-11 fifth. Anna Hansen had 20 kills, while Abby Baumann and Kayla Sorensen each had 13.
Bloomer 3, Spooner 0: Nicole Breu had six kills, Emma Krejci notched five and Josie Klostener recorded two kills and 12 digs in a clear-cut Blackhawk victory.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Cardinals struggled with the Mustangs in the first two sets, only scoring 10 points each, but inched closer in the third with 18.
Northwestern 3, Cumberland 1: Brynn Erickson had 12 kills, 25 digs as the Tigers rode an early two-set lead to victory.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Black River Falls 0: Both Rambler doubles pairs, Caitlin Klink and Adrienne Morning and Arianna Smith and Maddie Metz, and No. 3 singles player Sofie Merrick earned 6-0, 6-0 victories against their competition.