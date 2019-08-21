ALMA -- Thomas Peters and Derek Olson will give a presentation titled “Beyond the Sword: The 'Tools' of Medieval Warfare” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Castlerock Museum, 402 S. Second St.
Swords are the quintessential romantic weapon of the medieval knight, but could there be other options to wield? Could those options create advantages and outcomes preferable to the blade? What is different about combat involving maces, flails or polearms, and where did these weapons evolve from? If the weather permits, there will be a short demonstration in the museum courtyard showing these tools of warfare in action.
Peters and Olson are medieval re-enactors who have been studying, portraying and teaching the realities of medieval history and warfare together since the mid 1990’s. This has included hands-on experience with many types of medieval weaponry. They believe the sword is an important touchstone to history but the reliance on it as the sole symbol of the medieval knight is short-sighted.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50% discount. Seating is limited. Registrations are not required but appreciated.
For more information call 608-685-4231, go to the website castlerockmuseum.com or email info@castlerockmuseum.com.