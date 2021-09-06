Aug. 22

A deputy responded to a call for a commercial fire alarm. There was no fire.

A resident reported two horses that wandered onto her property.

A deputy conducted a welfare check in Flambeau.

A deputy responded to a request for assistance in a property dispute.

A resident asked a deputy to respond to a loud party on Cherry Street in Prentice.

Aug. 23

A resident reported illegal ATV activity on closed property.

Deputies responded to a report of a chlorine gas leak in Park Falls. One local business was evacuated.

A deputy asked an earlier report be pulled for investigation into a possible sexual assault.

A resident called to report a damaged section of blacktop that posed a hazard to drivers.

A resident reported an ATV on fire near a detached garage. Deputies and the Phillips Fire Department responded.

A business owner asked for additional patrols after two suspicious men were verbally aggressive with staff.

Aug. 24

A deputy responded to a domestic violence incident.

A resident reported a missing snowmobile sign.

Aug. 25

A resident reported suspicious activity at a cabin on Hilmar Olson Road and requested additional patrols.

A resident requested a deputy respond to his property after multiple apple trees were snapped off.

A deputy investigated a gas drive off in which the suspect gave a false name known to be an alias.

Aug. 26

A resident reported harassing messages from an ex-boyfriend.

A deputy responded to a possible attempted break-in with property damage.

Deputies responded after a pair of callers had a domestic dispute on the phone with dispatch.

Deputies responded to a report of a bear on State Highway 13. The bear was removed.

Deputies responded to a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver. A suspect was detained and a handgun recovered.

Aug. 27

Waukesha County requested assistance finding a man with a paternity warrant.

A deputy found drugs in a vehicle after a traffic stop.

A resident reported an alarm at a business in Prentice which had been going off for several hours.

Deputies responded to a rollover accident with injuries.

Aug. 28

Deputies responded to a report of suicide threats. The person was found unharmed.

A deputy responded to a keep the peace request as a resident recovered a vehicle.

Deputies responded to a report of a death in Fifield.

A deputy responded to a report that a child was slapped by a woman at the fairgrounds.

Aug. 29

Deputies investigated a business after finding a door open. The business was cleared and secured.

Deputies conducted a welfare check on an older man.

A resident reported a hit and run accident.

A deputy responded to a domestic incident in Phillips.

