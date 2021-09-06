Aug. 22
A deputy responded to a call for a commercial fire alarm. There was no fire.
A resident reported two horses that wandered onto her property.
A deputy conducted a welfare check in Flambeau.
A deputy responded to a request for assistance in a property dispute.
A resident asked a deputy to respond to a loud party on Cherry Street in Prentice.
Aug. 23
A resident reported illegal ATV activity on closed property.
Deputies responded to a report of a chlorine gas leak in Park Falls. One local business was evacuated.
A deputy asked an earlier report be pulled for investigation into a possible sexual assault.
A resident called to report a damaged section of blacktop that posed a hazard to drivers.
A resident reported an ATV on fire near a detached garage. Deputies and the Phillips Fire Department responded.
A business owner asked for additional patrols after two suspicious men were verbally aggressive with staff.
Aug. 24
A deputy responded to a domestic violence incident.
A resident reported a missing snowmobile sign.
Aug. 25
A resident reported suspicious activity at a cabin on Hilmar Olson Road and requested additional patrols.
A resident requested a deputy respond to his property after multiple apple trees were snapped off.
A deputy investigated a gas drive off in which the suspect gave a false name known to be an alias.
Aug. 26
A resident reported harassing messages from an ex-boyfriend.
A deputy responded to a possible attempted break-in with property damage.
Deputies responded after a pair of callers had a domestic dispute on the phone with dispatch.
Deputies responded to a report of a bear on State Highway 13. The bear was removed.
Deputies responded to a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver. A suspect was detained and a handgun recovered.
Aug. 27
Waukesha County requested assistance finding a man with a paternity warrant.
A deputy found drugs in a vehicle after a traffic stop.
A resident reported an alarm at a business in Prentice which had been going off for several hours.
Deputies responded to a rollover accident with injuries.
Aug. 28
Deputies responded to a report of suicide threats. The person was found unharmed.
A deputy responded to a keep the peace request as a resident recovered a vehicle.
Deputies responded to a report of a death in Fifield.
A deputy responded to a report that a child was slapped by a woman at the fairgrounds.
Aug. 29
Deputies investigated a business after finding a door open. The business was cleared and secured.
Deputies conducted a welfare check on an older man.
A resident reported a hit and run accident.
A deputy responded to a domestic incident in Phillips.