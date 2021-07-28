Sorry, an error occurred.
Deputy responded to an emergency signal from an Apple Watch for a possible fall. Signal was accurate, but the man who fell was not injured.
Deputy responded to a possible stroke on Klaung Road. EMS transported victim to hospital.
Deputy responded to a report of an elderly person with chest pains on U.S. Highway 2.
Deputy flagged down after a minor two-car accident on Bayfield Street. Driver cited for unlawful U-turn.
Two dogs running loose on U.S. Highway 2 retrieved and returned to owner.
Resident contacted deputy at office about package that showed as delivered but was not brought to home. Requested assistance determining where it was delivered to.
Deputy warned a driver for failure to stop at sign on Highway N.
Driver warned for speeding on U.S. Highway 2.
Deputy responded to request for EMS after adult in pain from recent surgery.
Two-vehicle crash reported on State Highway 13 in Port Wing. One driver cited.
Deputy responded to Bayfield County Jail after drugs found on an inmate.
Deputy received report that children being allowed to live with convicted sex offender. Will follow up.
