July 5
Officer assisted Price County Sheriff’s Office after motorcyclist collision with deer. Driver transported to hospital by ambulance
Ambulance assistance call for man having seizure in his vehicle.
Investigated complaint of camper trailer parked in street. Notified owner of need to move camper.
Investigated report of underage drinking on First Avenue North. Citations issued to multiple underage individuals and alcoholic beverages were confiscated.
July 6
Received found wallet. Contacted owner, who will have brother retrieve the wallet.
Contacted by Park Falls Country Club manager about trespassing. Suspects warned.
Assisted Wisconsin Department of Children and Families with interview. Criminal charges may follow.
July 7
Initiated traffic stop after a report of a vehicle tailgating other drivers. Stop resulted in discovery of illegal substances in the vehicle, which was driven by a juvenile.
July 8
Responded to reported gas leak at construction site near Fourth Avenue South and Division Street. Assisted with traffic control.
Received found cell phone.
Officer responded to report of gift card stolen by suspect who impersonated store’s branch manager.
Officer responded to concerns about man walking on highway. Man subsequently taken into custody for outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to report of gunshots at home on Fourth Avenue North. Residents said argument was resolved peacefully. Unknown where shots originated.
Located juvenile after report of a runaway. Returned juvenile to home.
July 9
Received found wallet.
Investigation of complaint about stolen lawn mower. Property remains unreturned. Owner may follow up at later date if mower not returned in reasonable time.
July 10
Investigation of vandalism complaint at Patchouli Gardens. Building was egged.
Investigated dog bite and issued quarantine notice for unvaccinated dog.
Assisted intoxicated resident who needed to return home.
Responded to report of possible domestic abuse incident in Ashland County. Victim requested report for the record, but no further action.
Took report of possible sexual assault.
Report of loud alarm disturbing neighbors on Wisconsin Street. Responding officer recorded noise and referred for daytime shift contact with property owner.
Warnings issued for curfew violations.
July 11
Officer assisted Price County Sheriff’s Office with disturbance call in Fifield.
