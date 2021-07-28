An officer responded to a report of loud yelling on 7th Avenue South. The only person at the home at the time denied having been yelling.
July 14
A store contacted police about a possible trespassing citation for two customers. The issue was left to another officer during the day shift, when the store manager could be contacted.
A welfare check found the subject safe at home.
An officer provided traffic control at Highway 13 and Highway 182 until a disabled tractor trailer could be moved.
July 15
Personal belongings recovered from a fire were returned to owners.
Citation will be issued for a complaint about a dog at large after residents complained.
July 16
An officer responded to a call about someone sleeping in a vehicle. A woman in the driver’s seat was intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. She was cited for OWI and transported to the Price County Jail.
An officer responded to Saunders Avenue for a report of an intoxicated, disruptive individual. No arrests were made.
An officer investigating a prior incident was notified that a person was potentially suicidal. A safety plan was created with the person and family members after a call to the crisis hotline.
July 17
An officer intervened in a dispute between neighbors, advising both to ignore each other while outdoors.
An officer responded to a disorderly customer at a store, issuing a warning that they could be banned if incidents happened again.