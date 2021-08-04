Sorry, an error occurred.
July 19
Animal quarantine order issued after a juvenile was bitten by a dog.
Responded to traffic crash without injuries. Both drivers received citations.
Suspicious individuals reported in the Legion Hall building. Officers responded, but found no evidence of entry or criminal activity.
July 20
Resident complained about multiple fraudulent phone calls. Officer advised complainant to ignore calls but monitor bank accounts.
July 21
Resident requested additional security checks at home while planning to be out of town for the weekend.
Police responded to an ambulance assistance call on 2nd Avenue North.
July 22
Residents waved down officer to request additional patrols after a suspicious vehicle was spotted driving around their property.
July 23
Police responded to ambulance assistance call on Fourth Street North.
July 24
Anonymous caller reported possible neglect of a dog. Officer responded and investigated. A similar complaint had been lodged in 2020 and was deemed unfounded.
July 25
Ongoing investigation after a man was threatened by an unknown individual at a convenience store.
Owners of a vehicle contacted police after being unable to contact a man who had taken their vehicle for repairs. Incident remains under investigation.
Officer investigated an unsecured building on Saunders Avenue.
