Oct. 4
A deputy responded to a domestic violence report.
Oct. 5
An officer assisted county deputies with a patient at a local hospital.
An officer contacted a former retail employee after a request for assistance recovering store keys from the individual.
An officer responded to a fender bender in a parking lot off Fourth Avenue South.
Oct. 6
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident after concerns about his wellbeing. The resident was found to be safe.
An officer responded to a call about a retail theft.
Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man. The man had left the location officers were directed to, but was later found and put in touch with a crisis line worker.
A report of a burglary in progress resulted in an assault by the suspect. The victim refused transportation and the suspect was not caught. The victim chose not to press charges.
An officer spoke with a homeowner about multiple junked vehicles. The homeowner was cited and told to remove the vehicles within seven days.
An officer responded to a report of domestic violence. No arrest was made on that charge, but drug paraphernalia found at the scene resulted in a citation.
Oct. 8
An officer responded to a report of domestic violence. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a request for a welfare check. The check found that all involved were ok.
An officer conducted a welfare check and found the person to be at his residence and safe.
Oct. 7
An officer responded to a child custody dispute. The situation was de-escalated without further incident.
Oct. 9
An officer responded to a crash in Park Falls involving a vehicle that struck a building.
An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Third Avenue North.
An officer responded to a request by ambulance personnel for assistance with a patient.
Oct. 10
An officer responded to a report of bullying at a local park and spoke with both the victim’s parents and the parents of the other child involved.
