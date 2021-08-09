Sorry, an error occurred.
July 26
Officer called for damage to a headstone in Nola Cemetery. Damage may have been caused by mowing operator.
July 27
Responded with K9 to search for missing person with possible health concerns. Person was found and taken to Marshfield Medical Clinic for evaluation.
July 29
Officer responded to an accidental alarm triggered at a business.
Report of trespassing at Flambeau Rama.
Report of a person violating a no-contact order. Suspect was at the residence when officers arrived and was taken into custody.
July 30
Hit and run at a local business. Power pole was inspected and found to be undamaged by collision.
Aug. 1
Report of a suspicious male in area of a business around closing time.
Resident reported his vehicle was struck the previous day near the hockey rink. Provided witness’ name and the name of other driver for followup.
Suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct. Also responded to call for an intoxicated person who would not leave area. The person departed after officers spoke with him.
Officers responded to complaint of marijuana odor coming from a residence. Responding officer did not detect any such odor and resident said he had not been smoking marijuana.
