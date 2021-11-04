Sorry, an error occurred.
Oct. 18
An officer responded to a report of vandalism.
An officer responded to a report of theft from a local business.
Oct. 19
An officer responded to a call about a mailbox that was struck. The incident was determined to be an accident and arrangements were made for replacement.
An officer responded after a concerned business employee reported a confused, elderly woman at the store for an extended time.
An officer conducted a welfare check. The resident was found safe.
Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in a business parking lot.
Oct. 20
An officer assisted with a mental health crisis safety plan.
Vandalism was reported at a residence.
An officer spoke with a student who had allegedly made threats to others over social media during a dispute.
An officer responded to Chequamegon High School after a report of an assault.
An officer assisted following a crash on County Road E.
Oct. 21
An officer assisted with a domestic dispute at Black Lake Campground.
Oct. 24
An officer observed a subject for a mental health case until relieved by a Phillips police officer.
