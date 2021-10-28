An officer responded to a property damage complaint at the Chequamegon School District.
An officer responded to a report of an open door at a residence on Third Avenue. Two juveniles were seen entering the residence as the officer arrived. The juveniles’ guardians and the property owner were contacted.
Oct. 12
An officer responded to a gas drive off at a local business.
An officer responded to a keep the peace call for a property exchange.
Oct. 14
An officer responded to a drug complaint at the high school.
An officer responded to a report of firearms at the home of a convicted felon. The suspect declined consent to search the property.
An officer assisted Price County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a woman who had a gun pointed at her near Fifield. Deputies made contact with the suspect and handled the call.
Oct. 15
An officer responded to a report of a violation of a city ordinance for trash in a yard.
An officer responded to Saunders Avenue for a property complaint.
Oct. 16
An officer responded to a report of the smell of marijuana at apartments. The officer did not detect such an odor.
An officer assisted with a traffic stop on Highway 70 in Fifield after a deputy requested help. One person was arrested and taken to the Price County Jail.
Oct. 17
An officer responded to a resident’s report of a loud booming noise coming from her basement. No problems were found after a search.
An officer secured a building after spotting an open door while on patrol.