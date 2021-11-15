Sorry, an error occurred.
Nov. 1
An officer responded to a disturbance at the hospital emergency room.
An officer conducted a welfare check after a report of a possibly suicidal individual.
An officer assisted with investigation of a possible assault.
Nov. 2
Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash.
Nov. 3
A report of a suspicious vehicle turned out to be a driver whose car had died while on the road.
Nov. 4
An officer responded to reports of an unidentified man causing concern at the Chequamegon school.
An officer stopped three people after observing suspicious behavior. One had a warrant and was taken into custody.
An officer responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch north of River Road.
A resident reported credit card fraud. The investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 5
An officer assisted with a crash on Highway 182.
An officer found multiple firearms and drugs in a vehicle after a call about a possibly suicidal individual.
An officer responded to an ambulance assistance call and seized drugs and paraphernalia.
Nov. 6
Damage to property was reported at a concession stand.
Officers conducted a security check at the lower dam. A juvenile was warned for curfew violation.
A burglar alarm at a local business was a false alarm.
Nov. 7
A domestic violence report resulted in one arrest.
