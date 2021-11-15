Nov. 1

An officer responded to a disturbance at the hospital emergency room.

An officer conducted a welfare check after a report of a possibly suicidal individual.

An officer assisted with investigation of a possible assault.

Nov. 2

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash.

Nov. 3

A report of a suspicious vehicle turned out to be a driver whose car had died while on the road.

Nov. 4

An officer responded to reports of an unidentified man causing concern at the Chequamegon school.

An officer stopped three people after observing suspicious behavior. One had a warrant and was taken into custody.

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch north of River Road.

A resident reported credit card fraud. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 5

An officer assisted with a crash on Highway 182.

An officer found multiple firearms and drugs in a vehicle after a call about a possibly suicidal individual.

An officer responded to an ambulance assistance call and seized drugs and paraphernalia.

Nov. 6

Damage to property was reported at a concession stand.

Officers conducted a security check at the lower dam. A juvenile was warned for curfew violation.

A burglar alarm at a local business was a false alarm.

Nov. 7

A domestic violence report resulted in one arrest.

