Aug. 17
Officers began an investigation after showers in the men’s locker room at the municipal pool were turned on and then removed. The handles were not found at the pool and the investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 18
Officer responded to a residence in an attempt to find a runaway juvenile. The search was not successful.
Aug. 19
Caller requested additional patrols after finding an unknown person on the porch at night.
An officer responded to the Park Falls Library to pick up a runaway juvenile, who was taken to the police department.
An officer responded to a report of two women stealing jewelry. Officers did not find anyone in the residence.
Aug. 20
Officers responded to an explosion, believed to be fireworks. They did not locate the source of the explosion.
Aug. 21
A door was found open at a local plant. The building was checked and the door secured.
Officer spotted an open door at a resident’s home and conducted a welfare check. The resident was located and the home was secured.
Aug. 22
Officer responded to a report of a camper striking a water pump at an RV dump station.
Officer stopped a vehicle after reports of erratic driving in Ashland County. The driver was not intoxicated and any possible violations took place outside the officer’s jurisdiction.
Officers cited two juveniles after a report of an alcohol-fueled altercation.
