Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Aug. 2
Cautioned an employee trespassing at a local business.
A call of a suspicious person fleeing into the woods near Highway 13 and Fifth Street North resulted in a search, but no one was found.
Aug. 4
Patrol officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the industrial park. A deputy was contacted and two suspects were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
An officer took a dog to Catkins after a report that it had nipped a child. Owner later contacted authorities.
Aug. 5
A welfare check was requested for a suspect in a prior call, along with collection of property from the Chamber of Commerce. A deputy was dispatched for the call.
An officer assisted Price County Sheriff’s office with a pursuit after a driver struck a law enforcement vehicle. Speeds exceeded 100 mph. Officer deployed spike strips and joined pursuit.
Police were called after a member of the Park Falls Chamber of Commerce was fired and evidence of financial crimes was uncovered. Investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 6
Received a report of a young driver who struck safety barrels on Saunders Avenue. The driver had replaced the barrels and was apologetic. Call was taken for the record only.
Officer assisted sheriff’s office after receiving a call about a possibly suicidal person. The individual was taken to the Price County Sheriff’s Office for further evaluation.
Aug. 7
An officer assisted after a call to police about a man locked out of his home by his spouse. He accepted a ride to a friend’s house and all parties agreed to address the situation the next morning.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.