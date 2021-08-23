An officer responded to the 300 block of 10th Street for a death investigation.
Video footage showed a woman trespassing on property. A court order prohibits her presence on the property, and an investigation is continuing.
Aug. 10
Officer stopped a vehicle with three juvenile occupants. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana were found in the vehicle.
A driver struck a fallen tree on Third Avenue South. An ambulance was paged but cancelled. The driver was warned on failure to have proof of insurance.
A juvenile was stopped for speeding at 2:55 a.m. and was determined to be violating curfew.
Officer investigated a report of property improperly dumped behind a former rental property. The investigation continues.
Aug. 11
Responded to a minor crash in which a vehicle struck a telephone pole.
Assisted owner in recovering an escaped dog. Owner was cautioned about letting the dog run at large.
Warnings issued for two vehicles parked in violation of city temporary no parking signs.
An officer responded to a request to speak about a restraining order against a woman’s ex-husband. The woman was referred to the Ashland County Clerk of Courts due to the location of the incidents. A restraining order was issued.
Aug. 12
Responded to a report alleging an incident at a child’s day care.
Property damage collision at Case Avenue and Highway 182.
An officer spoke to a woman who was reportedly suicidal, but no action could be taken after interviewing the woman.
Aug. 14
A woman came to the department’s office to complain of a domestic abuse incident. A man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Aug. 15
Patrolling officer spotted three juveniles walking at about 1:12 a.m. They fled, but were later identified and given curfew warnings.
Officer stopped a vehicle on Birch Street near First Avenue North. Both occupants were juveniles in violation of curfew. Parents were contacted and both were returned home.
Responded to a burglar alarm, but there was no evidence of a break-in.
An officer spoke with a homeowner about noise complaints. The owner agreed to turn down his music.
An officer assisted Price County deputies with a warrant apprehension.
A reported altercation was referred to the district attorney after officers responded to a fight between two men.