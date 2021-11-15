Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Nov. 1
An officer assisted with a medical call in Phillips.
An officer conducted a welfare check after a call man turned up at a neighboring residence displaying odd behavior.
An officer responded to a hit and run in Phillips.
An officer assisted EMS crews with a medical emergency.
Nov. 2
A dog was taken into custody after being found loose. The dog’s owner was cited for allowing the dog to be at large.
Nov. 3
An officer issued a warning to owners of two vehicles determined to be abandoned.
An officer assisted with getting an owner into a vehicle in which the keys were locked.
Nov. 4
An officer spoke with the local sixth grade class about law enforcement and police issues.
An officer responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a local business. It proved to be a false alarm.
Nov. 6
An officer responded to a call from a resident who said she saw unusual charges on her bank account. The issue was resolved without further action.
An officer secured a local building after finding an unlocked door.
Nov. 7
An officer provided a lift assist to an elderly man. He was uninjured and declined further medical assistance.
An officer responded to a report of a truck parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.