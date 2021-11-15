Nov. 1

An officer assisted with a medical call in Phillips.

An officer conducted a welfare check after a call man turned up at a neighboring residence displaying odd behavior.

An officer responded to a hit and run in Phillips.

An officer assisted EMS crews with a medical emergency.

Nov. 2

A dog was taken into custody after being found loose. The dog’s owner was cited for allowing the dog to be at large.

Nov. 3

An officer issued a warning to owners of two vehicles determined to be abandoned.

An officer assisted with getting an owner into a vehicle in which the keys were locked.

Nov. 4

An officer spoke with the local sixth grade class about law enforcement and police issues.

An officer responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a local business. It proved to be a false alarm.

Nov. 6

An officer responded to a call from a resident who said she saw unusual charges on her bank account. The issue was resolved without further action.

An officer secured a local building after finding an unlocked door.

Nov. 7

An officer provided a lift assist to an elderly man. He was uninjured and declined further medical assistance.

An officer responded to a report of a truck parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.