Officers were called to South Argyle Avenue by a woman who said she was being contacted by a man subject to a no-contact order. Investigation pending.
Officers were called to Forest Avenue by a woman who said she was being contacted by a man subject to a no-contact order. The man was out on bond. Officer arrested the man for bail jumping.
July 13
Officers responded to South Argyle Avenue for a report of an elderly man who had fallen. Officers assisted EMS.
Officers assisted Price County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop where the police K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle but did not find any illegal drugs. Driver was released.
July 15
Officers responded to Fairway Drive to assist Central price County Ambulance Service with a patient experiencing high blood sugar. Patient was transported to Marshfield Medical Center.
July 16
Officers responded to State Highway 13 on a report of an elderly man with dementia pacing his home holding a firearm. Officers secured the firearms with a family relative and contacted human services.
July 17
Officers responded to Ball Park Drive on a report of a hit-and-run at a park. Officers gathered information and took photographs of the scene. A state report will be filed.
Officers responded to North Lake Avenue for a report of a woman stung by an insect and having an allergic reaction. Assisted Central Price County Ambulance Service.
Officers responded to Chestnut Street on a report of a juvenile having an allergic reaction. Assisted Central Price County Ambulance Service; the juvenile was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for evaluation.