Oct. 14
An officer assisted with transportation of a patient by Central Price County Ambulance Service.
Oct. 18
An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal window tinting and no registration lamps. The driver was cited.
Oct. 19
An officer took part in a middle school class discussion about Constitutional law.
An officer assisted Central Price County Ambulance Services with transportation of a patient.
An officer stopped a moving truck that had no rear vehicle lights activated. The driver was released with a warning.
Oct. 20
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an assisted living center for multiple alarms. Officers assisted with a fallen patient.
An officer cleared and secured a building after finding an open door.
Oct. 21
An officer found an unlocked door at a local business. An employee was finishing closing for the evening. No action was needed.
An officer found an unlocked door at a local business. The officer secured the building and notified the owner.
An officer notified a resident of the need to remove multiple bags of garbage from behind a residence.
An officer stopped a vehicle for having a loud exhaust and false license plates.
An officer spoke with elementary school classes about bicycle safety and distributed bicycle helmets provided by the American Legion.
An officer responded to a residence for a man making homicidal threats and suicidal comments. He was taken into protective custody.
Oct. 22
An officer responded to a complaint from the school district about an adult’s behavior on school property. The adult was cautioned.
An officer conducted a welfare check. The resident was safe.
An officer responded to a report of trespassing and theft at a local business.
An officer provided a police escort for the Phillips High School Cross Country Team.
An officer stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights. The driver was warned.
Oct. 24
An officer responded to a keep the peace call during a child custody exchange.
An officer responded to reports of a suicidal individual, who was transported to Marshfield Medical Center.
