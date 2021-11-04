Oct. 14

An officer assisted with transportation of a patient by Central Price County Ambulance Service.

Oct. 18

An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal window tinting and no registration lamps. The driver was cited.

Oct. 19

An officer took part in a middle school class discussion about Constitutional law.

An officer assisted Central Price County Ambulance Services with transportation of a patient.

An officer stopped a moving truck that had no rear vehicle lights activated. The driver was released with a warning.

Oct. 20

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an assisted living center for multiple alarms. Officers assisted with a fallen patient.

An officer cleared and secured a building after finding an open door.

Oct. 21

An officer found an unlocked door at a local business. An employee was finishing closing for the evening. No action was needed.

An officer found an unlocked door at a local business. The officer secured the building and notified the owner.

An officer notified a resident of the need to remove multiple bags of garbage from behind a residence.

An officer stopped a vehicle for having a loud exhaust and false license plates.

An officer spoke with elementary school classes about bicycle safety and distributed bicycle helmets provided by the American Legion.

An officer responded to a residence for a man making homicidal threats and suicidal comments. He was taken into protective custody.

Oct. 22

An officer responded to a complaint from the school district about an adult’s behavior on school property. The adult was cautioned.

An officer conducted a welfare check. The resident was safe.

An officer responded to a report of trespassing and theft at a local business.

An officer provided a police escort for the Phillips High School Cross Country Team.

An officer stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights. The driver was warned.

Oct. 24

An officer responded to a keep the peace call during a child custody exchange.

An officer responded to reports of a suicidal individual, who was transported to Marshfield Medical Center.

