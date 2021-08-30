Sorry, an error occurred.
Aug. 16
Officers were asked to do an extra patrol on County Road F after residents reported speeding and drivers failing to obey traffic laws.
Aug. 17
An officer spoke with business owners about a dispute over parking and driveway access.
An officer responded to a report of illegal dumping.
Aug. 18
Officers assisted an ambulance crew with aiding an elderly resident.
Aug. 19
An officer investigated smoke coming from a residence’s backyard. The resident was advised that burning refuse was against city ordinances.
Aug. 20
Officers investigated use of counterfeit currency at a local business.
Aug. 21
Officers investigated a report of child abuse. A report was sent to human services for review.
Police responded to an alarm at Price County Airport. All doors and windows to the building were secured.
Officers assisted with emergency medical responders for a female patient.
