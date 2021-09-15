An officer assisted with transportation of a football player who sustained a leg injury during the high school game.
An officer cleared a home that had an open door and secured the site.
Aug. 31
An officer checked on an open door at Phillips High School. The building was cleared and secured.
An officer spoke with a resident who was burning materials that are not allowed under city ordinance. The owner stopped the burning.
An officer assisted with transportation of an ill man to Marshfield Medical Center.
An officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle in the intersection of North Argyle Avenue and Cherry Street. The driver was found and said the vehicle ran out of gas. It was pushed out of the intersection and later removed.
Sept. 1
An officer assisted with transportation of a man having difficulty breathing to Marshfield Medical Center.
An officer cleared a business after a burglary alarm went off. There was no sign of forced entry.
Sept. 2
An officer spoke with a store manager and suspect in a complaint of theft at a local business. Further investigation was required.
An office spoke with a resident about the resident’s dogs’ encroachment on neighboring properties and warned of a citation if the animals continued to do so.
An officer took a report on a scam in which a resident paid for what she believed was rent on an apartment. The property owner said no one was authorized to rent the property. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer assisted with transportation of an elderly male who fell and injured his leg.
Sept. 4
An officer assisted the ambulance service and fire department after an elderly woman fell into a wire dog kennel and was trapped. An officer remained with the woman’s spouse, who has dementia, until another family member arrived.
Sept. 5
An officer assisted with transportation of an adult male having difficulty breathing.
An officer responded to a business parking lot after a traffic accident to document the damage.
An officer assisted with transportation of a juvenile female who had a broken leg.
An officer assisted with transportation of an adult female who needed medical attention.