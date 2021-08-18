Aug. 2
A caller to the sheriff’s office expressed concern for people picked up at a residence in the afternoon and do not return until early morning hours.
A resident along Teeters Road called and advised authorities someone was dropping off unwanted cats along the roadway. Requested to speak with animal control.
A resident reported taking in a stray dog at Sailor Lake Campground. The dog’s owner was later put in touch with the caller.
Aug. 3
Animal control was advised a resident had a black lab at her home. Officer contacted the owner about picking up the animal.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office sent a report about a July incident in Price County. A copy was forwarded to deputies.
A caller said her vehicle had been towed by a local company. She told the company she was in the process of getting a replacement title, and that no work was to be done until she had it. She then saw her vehicle advertised for sale. A deputy was sent to investigate.
A family at Patterson Lake Boat Landing reported two aggressive dogs charging a mother and her infant child. The apparent owner refused to leash the dogs. The family requested a deputy speak with the owner.
Deputies received a report of a pornographic photo being sent to a 15-year-old female, though the sender’s identity is in dispute.
Deputies received a report of a suspicious person in Butternut.
Aug. 4
Lincoln County’s sheriff’s office requested assistance with a squad car crash in Knox Township following a pursuit.
A commercial burglary alarm at a local credit union was determined to be a false alarm.
A resident reported a burglary, possibly connected to a later call from Taylor County authorities about a box they recovered.
A resident reported a large tree down on County Road E. It was removed by the Price County Highway Department.
Deputies responded to a report about a hit-and-run in a parking lot. The victim gave the name and address of a possible suspect.
Deputies responded to a report of workers having a gun pulled on them by a land owner while they were working on utilities.
Aug. 5
Deputies responded to a pursuit after a driver fled an attempted traffic stop.
Deputies responded to a call for a possible heart attack.
Aug. 6
A deputy responded to a call about a possible power theft in Ogema.
Deputies responded to a call requesting that a woman be removed from a hotel in Prentice.
A resident called to report multiple calls claiming his identity had been stolen and charges were pending. The resident did not give the scammers any information.
A deputy responded to a residence on a call of a possibly suicidal individual.
A caller requested a welfare check on a tenant who had not been in touch with their landlord or neighbors for more than a week.
Aug. 7
The Wisconsin State Patrol requested a deputy assist with a traffic stop in Lake Township.
A deputy responded to reports of a horse walking along County Road B near Grants Road. While investigating, deputies also found several cows on the roadway. The animals’ owner was contacted.
Aug. 8
A caller reported an intruder was attempting to break down his door. The person at the door was eventually taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.