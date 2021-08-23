Aug. 8

A woman called to report her husband missing. Two deputies investigated.

A man called to report his son was attempting to break into his home. Deputies took the son into custody.

Aug. 9

A residential burglary alarm was investigated, but found to be a false alarm.

Deputies were asked to speak with a woman about a trespassing complaint from Ashland County.

A welfare check was requested after a man repeatedly called the Medford Police Department.

Deputies responded to a call about an aggressive customer at a Park Falls business.

A deputy attempted to contact a resident for a welfare check. After a couple unsuccessful attempts the person was contacted and was safe.

Aug. 10

A vehicle was reported abandoned in a swampy area on Smith Rapids Road.

A deputy responded to a report of an accident after a driver swerved to avoid a deer.

Deputies responded to a rollover accident.

Resident reported his neighbor’s cattle were in his yard and in his garage.

Aug. 11

A resident reported the theft of $500 worth of tools.

A deputy responded to a report of a crash that badly damaged a vehicle and killed a deer.

Aug. 12

A deputy responded to a call for a welfare check but was unable to make contact with the person.

A deputy responded to a call for a fallen tree and downed power line.

A resident reported a theft at her property and told deputies of a suspect.

Aug. 13

A resident reported a possible attempted aubduction.

A deputy responded to a resident’s report of a death threat.

A deputy responded to a report of suspicious behavior after a delivery truck left immediately after seeing a home’s resident approaching.

A resident requested additional patrols after a report of trespassing ATV riders.

Deputies transported a person after they made suicide threats.

Aug. 14

A deputy responded to a disagreement between brothers over property.

A deputy responded to a complaint of attempted blackmail.

A deputy responded to a request from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to assist with locating a subject whose electronic monitoring device had a dead battery.

Aug. 15

A deputy responded to a request for a welfare check.

A caller reported a neighbor threatening to shoot cattle if they escaped and ventured onto the neighbor’s property. The report was placed on file.