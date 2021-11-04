Sorry, an error occurred.
Oct. 17
A deputy responded to a residence after a report of a gunshot fired near the home.
A deputy responded after a cell call from a woman who said she was lost on County Road M and running out of gas. Another department found the woman and assisted.
A deputy conducted a welfare check on a resident who reportedly made suicidal comments.
A deputy responded to a call advising a man had made suicidal comments to family members.
Oct. 18
A DNR warden reported an abandoned horse on Mail Route Road.
Deputies responded to a request for assistance at the jail.
Oct. 19
A deputy responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person at a local business.
A deputy responded to a call for assistance about an unwell senior citizen.
Deputies responded to a report of burglary.
Oct. 20
Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch.
A deputy responded to a report of harassment and threats in a dispute between neighbors.
An officer responded to a request for assistance with a patient at Marshfield Medical Center.
A deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle after a report from a resident.
Oct. 21
A deputy responded to a burglary alarm at a local bank. It was a false alarm.
A deputy responded to a report of suicidal comments made at Marshfield Medical Center.
A deputy responded to a call about a person making suicidal and homicidal comments to family members. The man was taken into protective custody.
Oct. 22
A deputy responded to a request for traffic control while a broken down logging truck was removed.
Oct. 23
Deputies responded to a call from Ashland County advising of a possible vehicle accident near the county line.
Oct. 24
A deputy responded to a report of trespassing.
A deputy responded to a report of trespassing and possible illegal hunting.
Deputies responded to a report of an injury after a handgun was fired in a home.
Oct. 25
A deputy responded to a burglary alarm at a local business.
