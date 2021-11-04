Oct. 17

A deputy responded to a residence after a report of a gunshot fired near the home.

A deputy responded after a cell call from a woman who said she was lost on County Road M and running out of gas. Another department found the woman and assisted.

A deputy conducted a welfare check on a resident who reportedly made suicidal comments.

A deputy responded to a call advising a man had made suicidal comments to family members.

Oct. 18

A DNR warden reported an abandoned horse on Mail Route Road.

Deputies responded to a request for assistance at the jail.

Oct. 19

A deputy responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person at a local business.

A deputy responded to a call for assistance about an unwell senior citizen.

Deputies responded to a report of burglary.

Oct. 20

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

A deputy responded to a report of harassment and threats in a dispute between neighbors.

An officer responded to a request for assistance with a patient at Marshfield Medical Center.

A deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle after a report from a resident.

Oct. 21

A deputy responded to a burglary alarm at a local bank. It was a false alarm.

A deputy responded to a report of suicidal comments made at Marshfield Medical Center.

A deputy responded to a call about a person making suicidal and homicidal comments to family members. The man was taken into protective custody.

Oct. 22

A deputy responded to a request for traffic control while a broken down logging truck was removed.

Oct. 23

Deputies responded to a call from Ashland County advising of a possible vehicle accident near the county line.

Oct. 24

A deputy responded to a report of trespassing.

A deputy responded to a report of trespassing and possible illegal hunting.

Deputies responded to a report of an injury after a handgun was fired in a home.

Oct. 25

A deputy responded to a burglary alarm at a local business.

