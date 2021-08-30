Sorry, an error occurred.
Aug. 15
A resident requested a welfare check on a relative. There was no response at the residence.
Deputies responded to a report of a woman screaming near Apple Street. A search of the area failed to find anyone in distress or any signs of violence.
Deputies responded to a dispute between neighbors about cattle escaped from their enclosure.
An additional patrol was requested at Smith Lake County Park after reports of vehicles racing.
Aug. 16
A deputy responded after a resident requested a welfare check for a neighbor.
A resident responded receiving 40 miniature crossbows that she did not order.
A supervisor with the Internal Revenue Service requested a welfare check after a caller to one of the service’s lines said she was going to get a gun.
Aug. 17
Deputies responded to a report of a woman screaming. They made contact with a man who said he was looking for his wife, who had gotten out of the couple’s vehicle. The woman was found.
Deputies took a man into custody after he turned himself in on an active warrant.
The sheriff’s office received two complaints of scam calls claiming residents’ children or grandchildren had been arrested and needed money for bail. Neither resident gave the callers any money.
Aug. 18
Deputies responded to a report of smoke coming from a home in Elk Township.
The Chequamegon School District reported two boats tied to a school-owned dock without permission.
Aug. 19
Deputies investigated a possible robbery.
Deputies responded to a collision between a driver and a bike rider in Catawba Township.
A highway department employee reported a black pickup truck doing donuts in the road in the Town of Spirit.
A resident contacted dispatchers about receiving threatening calls. Dispatch attempted to contact the harassing caller, without success.
Aug. 20
Deputies responded to a report of a ruptured gas line.
Deputies responded to a report of a dog behaving aggressively toward a bike rider on Flemings Rapids Road.
Deputies investigated a report of a stolen bull related to a dispute between a buyer and seller.
Aug. 21
Deputies investigated possible rifle shots near Holmes Road.
Aug. 22
A security company reported a commercial fire alarm, followed by a call from the location saying that it was triggered by smoke from burned food while cooking.
A resident reported hound dogs were harassing her goats. The resident was able to corral five of the six dogs into a kennel, and the dogs’ tags listed the owner. Dispatch contacted the dogs’ owner.
