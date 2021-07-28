July 11
Theft was reported on County Road I in Catawba.
Deputies responded to County Road G in Ogema for a report of a runaway. The girl was found unharmed.
July 12
A mailbox post was reported stolen on East Wilson Flowage Road in Phillips.
A deputy responded to Forest Avenue in Phillips for a report of violation of a court order.
A deputy was called to South Fourth Avenue in Park Falls for a report of an unspecified sex offense.
July 13
A resident spoke with a deputy at the sheriff’s office after receiving threatening text messages.
Approximately a half-dozen cows were reported trespassing on property on Chicago Avenue in Prentice.
Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in Eisenstein Township.
July 14
Property damage on West Honey Creek Parkway was reported. Residents believed the damage was an attempted break-in.
Deputies responded to South Fourth Avenue in Park Falls for possible drug use in a store. Managers at the store requested that authorities ban two people from the property. A deputy later located the suspects’ vehicle behind a fast food restaurant.
July 15
A resident reported stolen license plates from a pickup.
Deputies responded to a call at Marshfield Medical Center for an uncooperative, possibly suicidal patient. They later transferred the patient to Eau Claire.
A deputy responded to a report of theft on Granberg Road in Prentice.
Domestic disturbance was reported on Tower Road in Park Falls, Deputies detained a man following discussion with both parties involved.
July 16
Deputies responded to State Highway 13 in Phillips on a report of a man with dementia with a gun.
Deputies responded to Ogema Prentice Road in Ogema to monitor retrieval of a vehicle from private property.
Residents reported a possible break-in at a cabin on North Commerce Street in Cedar Grove. Entries were damaged and a screen appeared to be pried off of a window. Owners requested deputies drive by the property as deterrent.
Deputies responded to assist with a structure fire in Spirit Township.
A caller requested a welfare check on an adult male. A deputy contacted the subject and confirmed he was safe at the time.
July 17
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road I in Catawba.
Deputies responded to an accident at Lilac Lane and State Highway 111. There were no apparent injuries, but a vehicle was damaged.
A deputy responded to a complaint about a stolen catalytic converter on State Highway 86.
A traffic stop on Cherry Street in Phillips led to discovery of illegal drugs.
Deputies responded to a possible breaking and entering on Hultman Lake Road.
July 18
Deputies responded to a report of a wrecked ATV and a possible fatality.