July 11

Theft was reported on County Road I in Catawba.

Deputies responded to County Road G in Ogema for a report of a runaway. The girl was found unharmed.

July 12

A mailbox post was reported stolen on East Wilson Flowage Road in Phillips.

A deputy responded to Forest Avenue in Phillips for a report of violation of a court order.

A deputy was called to South Fourth Avenue in Park Falls for a report of an unspecified sex offense.

July 13

A resident spoke with a deputy at the sheriff’s office after receiving threatening text messages.

Approximately a half-dozen cows were reported trespassing on property on Chicago Avenue in Prentice.

Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in Eisenstein Township.

July 14

Property damage on West Honey Creek Parkway was reported. Residents believed the damage was an attempted break-in.

Deputies responded to South Fourth Avenue in Park Falls for possible drug use in a store. Managers at the store requested that authorities ban two people from the property. A deputy later located the suspects’ vehicle behind a fast food restaurant.

July 15

A resident reported stolen license plates from a pickup.

Deputies responded to a call at Marshfield Medical Center for an uncooperative, possibly suicidal patient. They later transferred the patient to Eau Claire.

A deputy responded to a report of theft on Granberg Road in Prentice.

Domestic disturbance was reported on Tower Road in Park Falls, Deputies detained a man following discussion with both parties involved.

July 16

Deputies responded to State Highway 13 in Phillips on a report of a man with dementia with a gun.

Deputies responded to Ogema Prentice Road in Ogema to monitor retrieval of a vehicle from private property.

Residents reported a possible break-in at a cabin on North Commerce Street in Cedar Grove. Entries were damaged and a screen appeared to be pried off of a window. Owners requested deputies drive by the property as deterrent.

Deputies responded to assist with a structure fire in Spirit Township.

A caller requested a welfare check on an adult male. A deputy contacted the subject and confirmed he was safe at the time.

July 17

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road I in Catawba.

Deputies responded to an accident at Lilac Lane and State Highway 111. There were no apparent injuries, but a vehicle was damaged.

A deputy responded to a complaint about a stolen catalytic converter on State Highway 86.

A traffic stop on Cherry Street in Phillips led to discovery of illegal drugs.

Deputies responded to a possible breaking and entering on Hultman Lake Road.

July 18

Deputies responded to a report of a wrecked ATV and a possible fatality.

