July 19
Deputy requested additional patrol during early morning for citizen complaint about barking dogs.
Investigators responded to a welfare check request for a man diagnosed with dementia.
Resident requested a deputy check the area around his house after returning home and finding his dog covered in oil.
Deputy responded to a call about a possible break-in in Fifield.
Deputy responded to an automated call from an Apple Watch indicating the wearer had taken a hard fall and was not responding.
July 20
Deputies spoke with a man at the office about sightings of unwanted people at a man’s residence.
Deputies responded to a call from Marshfield Medical Center about a dog bite injury.
Deputy was hailed by a man who had lost the trailer he was hauling.
July 21
Resident called about a possible break-in at a house. Deputy responded.
Deputy responded to a possible missing person call after a neighbor failed to meet a woman as planned. The woman was located.
Resident called dispatch to ask for a welfare check on an ill friend. Person was located.
July 22
Woman called dispatch saying she had been on the phone with a friend in Chicago when the friend was attacked. She was unable to re-establish contact and requested assistance. Dispatch made contact and advised the caller of her friend’s condition.
Investigator assisted Price County Health & Human Services with a call in Brantwood.
Deputy requested additional patrol on Dama Road after study showed speeding traffic between 2-6 p.m.
Dispatch received call about dispute between property owners over use of property as an AirBnb rental.
Caller reported unwanted person on her property. Deputy made contact with caller and the other person.
Deputies responded to a possible burglary of a shed after caller reported two people spotted inside.
Deputy responded to a call for assistance locating an elderly woman who had wandered away from home.
July 23
Deputy responded to a call about a fire in a ditch.
Deputies responded to a call about a vehicle that had driven into a ditch. Driver was reportedly injured.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office requested a deputy contact residents in Elk Township after their son was injured in an accident.
July 24
Excel Energy requested police presence for a power outage in the Village of Kennan.
Rhinelander police requested contact be made with a resident after her vehicle came into the department’s possession. Police needed to make arrangements to return vehicle.
Dispatch received call about a missing hiker. Hiker was found before a deputy responded.
July 25
Business called about a vehicle that had struck the building on County Road W in Phillips, reporting driver was bleeding from the head after collision. Driver later fled and was not immediately located.
Deputies responded to Price County Jail after staff notified dispatch an inmate had a scheduled visit from someone with a Price County warrant.
A caller reported a missing firearm at her home. The handgun was later recovered.
Deputies dispatched to a home after a caller reported a possibly suicidal resident with a knife.
Caller reported nine runaway cattle. Deputies trailed the cows to a field, but eventually lost sight of them.