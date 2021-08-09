July 26
Deputy removed deer from roadway after it was killed in a collision with a vehicle.
Attempted burglary reported after a resident returned from vacation. No entry was gained, and report was placed on file.
Damage reported after off-road vehicles went through forest roads in national forest.
Deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash. One driver had minor injuries.
July 27
Suspect with a bench warrant was taken into custody after presenting himself at the Price County Sheriff’s Office.
Caller reported a tree and power line down across a road, blocking the way to a residence in Flambeau Township. Two deputies responded.
Deputy investigated after a vehicle was found in a ditch in Worcester Township. Owner was contacted and advised of requirement to remove vehicle.
Resident called for assistance when he was unable to contact utilities companies after finding a potential gas leak. Deputy responded and company arrived on scene about a half-hour later.
Deputy responded after a Taylor County Health and Human Services call for assistance.
Deputy responded to a missing persons call in Park Falls after a woman was seen entering the woods but not returning. The woman was found after a two-hour search.
July 28
Deputy responded to an investigation after a woman was found dead by a neighbor who arrived to mow her lawn. Family was notified and foul play is not suspected.
A resident requested a deputy respond after her vehicle was vandalized overnight.
Deputy responded to a call of multiple loose dogs causing issues in Lymantown.
July 29
Deputy responded after a company called to report striking a gas line. There was no apparent leak.
Deputy responded to accidental activation of an alarm at a local credit union.
Caller asked deputies to watch for a vehicle in which two children and an infant were left locked inside for 20 minutes. The vehicle was spotted by a deputy and stopped in Fifield. The driver had an active warrant from Ashland County, but was released after county asked that the driver not be held.
A deputy responded to an emergency call after an elderly man took a bad fall.
July 30
Wausau Police requested that the department attempt to locate a suspect believed to be in the area.
Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call after two people were reported arguing outside a store after suspicious behavior inside.
A deputy responded after a report of three catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on a property.
Deputies responded to a collision in Fifield Township.
August 1
Caller reported hearing a gunshot, then seeing a man walk out of the woods carrying a dog collar. A dead dog was found at the caller’s bear bait.
Callers requested a deputy assist with removal of a woman from their property.
Deputy responded to a medical call involving a young child who was suspected of having ingested a potentially dangerous substance