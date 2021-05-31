EAU CLAIRE -- Bestselling author Margi Preus will present the virtual program “‘Can I Pull This Off?’ and Other Questions That Drive Our Writing and Inspire Our Stories” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
The program is part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's Virtual Writers Retreat. The Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are partnering on the talks.
To register for the program, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Questions lie at the heart of every story. “What will happen next?” and “How will this turn out?” are forefront, but what other kinds of questions do writers pose to the reader? What questions do they ask themselves as they write? Perhaps more importantly, what are the questions that set the writer on this path — the path of this story and the path of writing in general?
Participants also will look at a handful of first pages to see what readers wonder about as they begin the story, and what bigger questions may lurk ahead.
Preus is a New York Times bestselling author of the Newbery Honor Book "Heart of a Samurai" and other notable novels and picture books for young readers. New in 2020 are "Village of Scoundrels," "The Littlest Voyageur" and "The Silver Box," part of the Enchantment Lake mystery series.
Preus' books have won multiple awards, been honored as ALA/ALSC Notables, selected as an NPR Backseat Book Club pick, chosen for community reads, and translated into many languages.