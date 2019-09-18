“A Passing Interest: The Story of Football Innovator, Gus Dorais” will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Eau Claire Room at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire.
Charles “Gus” Dorais (1891–1954) was the quarterback in Notre Dame’s “Dorais to Rockne” tandem that revolutionized football’s forward pass. A triple-threat prep star from Chippewa Falls, Dorais would become a pioneer of offensive strategies, playing with and coaching against most of the prominent football legends of his time. Dorais’ life in pictures will be presented by award-winning author Joe Niese. No registration required.
Niese is author of three books: "Burleigh Grimes: Baseball's Last Legal Spitballer," "Handy Andy: The Andy Pafko Story" and "Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach." He lives in Chippewa Falls.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.