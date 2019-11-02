Elizabeth Evans, former literary agent turned editor, will lead a conversation on crafting a manuscript for the market Tuesday, Nov. 12, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The program will be in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level. The craft talk, “From Acorn to Oak: On Editing, Agenting, and Nurturing Your Literary Work from Idea to Published Book,” is presented in partnership by the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and the library.
Evans is a former literary agent turned independent editor, ghostwriter and publishing consultant. After 12 years as a successful agent she launched Elizabeth Evans Editorial to focus on what she loves most: working directly with writers.
As an agent, she sold over 60 books and guided dozens of aspiring authors through the publication process. Her clients included New York Times bestselling authors, and many were recognized with notable awards and distinctions. She is also an adjunct professor of writing at Cardinal Stritch University, where she teaches creative nonfiction.
Evans also will provide insight on the vital role of editors and agents, and will “live critique” previously submitted query letters written by local writers.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, go to ecpubliclibrary.info.