Theory of a Deadman performs Thursday night at Rock Fest in Cadott. Other headliners that played at the festival were Disturbed, Lamb of God, Evanescence, Halestorm, Shinedown and Mudvayne. This year's festival began Wednesday with an exclusive slate of bands for three-day ticketholders. Then the main lineup began Thursday and concluded on Saturday night.
Clad in hard rock attire and hair, a group of Rock Fest fans flash the "rock-on" salute on Thursday while at the festival.
Photo by Branden Nall
