RICE LAKE -- The Red Barn Theatre is planning to start its new season in late May.

According to a news release from the theater, the plans are proceeding with continued caution over the COVID 19 pandemic.

Here are the season's productions:

• May 26-June 5: "Fantasticks," musical.

• June 16-26: "Ripcord," comedy.

• July 7-17: "Legally Blonde," musical.

• July 28-Aug. 7: "Bus Stop," drama.

• Aug. 25-Sept. 4: "It Runs in the Family," comedy/drama.

The theater also will present "Boys in Autumn," a drama to be staged Aug. 11-14 that is not part of the season ticket package.

Season ticket prices remain the same at $68 for five shows, and the individual ticket price is $17.

For more information go to redbarntheatre-ricelake.com; call 715-234-8301; or go to the theater company's Facebook page.