RICE LAKE -- The Red Barn Theatre is planning to start its new season in late May.
According to a news release from the theater, the plans are proceeding with continued caution over the COVID 19 pandemic.
Here are the season's productions:
• May 26-June 5: "Fantasticks," musical.
• June 16-26: "Ripcord," comedy.
• July 7-17: "Legally Blonde," musical.
• July 28-Aug. 7: "Bus Stop," drama.
• Aug. 25-Sept. 4: "It Runs in the Family," comedy/drama.
The theater also will present "Boys in Autumn," a drama to be staged Aug. 11-14 that is not part of the season ticket package.
Season ticket prices remain the same at $68 for five shows, and the individual ticket price is $17.
For more information go to redbarntheatre-ricelake.com; call 715-234-8301; or go to the theater company's Facebook page.