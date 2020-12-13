EAU CLAIRE -- Regional performer Parker Reed has released the single “Lost at Sea.”
The song features local singer Paige Vasel on co-lead vocals, and local musicians Jake Morely and Tristan Shuttleworth (The Brady Luke Band), and was produced by Kyle Culver (Sprinter Studios/Blue Swans).
Reed hails from Eau Claire. His music includes the EPs "Music for the Overly Sentimental" and "A Love Letter to Sarah Michelle."
His recordings can be heard on streaming services and his YouTube Channel.
For more information go to facebook.com/parkerreedmusic.