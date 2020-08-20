Artists are invited to apply, through the Eau Claire Public Arts Council, for the Creative Workforce Program We're All In grant.
Deadline for the project is at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. To apply go to tinyurl.com/y5whjnlr.
Wisconsin communities, including the Eau Claire Public Arts Council, will participate in the first go-round, with the goal of expanding the program in the future.
The program is administered by Arts Wisconsin, Wisconsin’s community cultural development organization, in partnership with local organizations and agencies, and made possible with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and private sector partners.
Arts Wisconsin will provide up to $7,000 to the Eau Claire Public Arts Council. Applications are available to local artists in Dunn, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
The Eau Claire Public Arts Council will:
• Determine the scope of the project, artist selection and specific public and private partners involved.
• Connect with public/private partners to craft a framework for a creative project that addresses a community need related to civic engagement and equity.
• Choose the local artist(s) based on knowledge of the local/regional arts community. Eligibility will be determined in part by showing that work opportunities have been eliminated for artists as a result of the coronavirus shutdowns and cancellations.
• Ensure that the project will take place between August and December 2020.
The theme of the art is "Connecting Our Community With Compassion and Words."
The artist’s piece/project will reflect an understanding of civic engagement, addressing inclusion, collaboration and communication. Artwork will be placed/displayed in an outdoor, neighborhood or public area. All forms of visual art — two- or three-dimensional — will be accepted.
Artists will be notified of acceptance or rejection Sept. 4.