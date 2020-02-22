Eckankar Sound of Soul: Experience the Sound of Soul Monday, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God. Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.
Diaper drive: Plymouth United Church of Christ is asking the community to donate disposable children’s diapers this week, Feb. 24-28, to help the Apple Pregnancy Center help low-income families.
A gift of a few boxes of diapers can save a family money for food or medicine or other necessities. Diapers can be brought to Plymouth UCC (2010 Moholt Dr.) between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., or one of two other sites: Bed, Bath & Drapery (3475 E. Hamilton Ave.) during business hours, or Good Shepherd Senior Apartments (3304 14th St.) during the day. For more information, see Plymouth’s Facebook page (@PlymouthUnitedChurchOfChrist) or website (pcucc.com), or call the church at 715-835-5475.
Variety Show and Dinner: The music department of Hope Lutheran Church will present “Hope Variety Show” on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Church on 2226 Eddy Ln., Eau Claire.
The evening will include a dinner of grilled pork chops, cheesy potatoes and applesauce. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include barbershop singing, songs from musical theatre, a glass harp, harmonica group and an audience sing along. Tickets are $10 for the meal and show or $5 for the show only. Proceeds will go to the church Music Reserve Fund. The event is open to the public. All are welcome. Tickets available by calling 715-832-1414.