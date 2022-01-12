Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch

The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its January luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The event will be held at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Rd.

Speaker Linda Berg will share her story about becoming a young widow and author. There will also be a special feature on the story behind “The Kissing Pot.”

The meal and program cost $16, and reservations are necessary by Friday, Jan. 14. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

From staff reports

