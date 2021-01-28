Ongoing grief support group
GriefShare, a 13-week grief support group for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, is being hosted by Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Beginning Feb. 8, an evening and morning group will be offered, and those grieving may join the group at any time. Options are Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. All sessions are in-person. Please observe current local COVID safety protocols.
The cost is $20, which covers a guidebook and resources. Pay online or upon arrival. For details and to register go to www.c3ec.org or contact Kurt Mattison, Bethesda Lay-Pastor/Director of Care, at 715-864-9039 or kurt@c3ec.org.